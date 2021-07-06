Intimately | Free People

Hayley Racerback Brami

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 50182021; Color Code: 010 Essential racerback cami featured in a form-fitting ribbed design with a slightly cropped silhouette. High neck Stretch fit Semi-sheer Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size extra small/ small Length: 15.25 in Bust (relaxed): 24.5 in