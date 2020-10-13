AeroGarden

Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

$149.95 $89.95

Buy Now Review It

The AeroGarden Harvest is a simple, beautifully designed garden, versatile enough to fit almost anywhere, but perfect for the best room in the house your kitchen. The Harvest is a perfect gift for almost any occasion. Great for gift baskets, gift sets, birthday gifts, and both gifts for women and men. It’s no secret homegrown veggies just taste better, and the Harvest will inspire you to discover the flavor of fresh no matter the season. Perfect for beginners and experienced growers alike, the Harvest has room for six different plants. Grow an endless variety of herbs, vegetables, salad greens, or flowers to enhance your food, drinks, home and life. With just a little counter space, the included non GMO seed pod kit, and your own creativity, you’ll be enjoying the delicious taste that only comes from homegrown herbs and veggies in no time. It’s the perfect complement to any kitchen. Just fill the garden with water, drop in the pre seeded pods, and add a little bit of our all natural liquid plant food. The Harvest does the rest. Specially tuned, full spectrum LEDs mimic the optimum effects of sunlight. Your plants will naturally grow faster and there’s no pesticides or herbicides needed, and no soil required. Built in sensors automatically turn the lights on and off each day, and let you know when to feed and add water – so there’s no more guesswork. It’s truly that easy. We it.