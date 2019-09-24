Skip navigation!
Williams Sonoma
Harry Potter Mini House Cupcakes, Set Of 50
$179.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Williams Sonoma
Magical celebrations begin with these bewitching bite-sized cupcakes. Handcrafted using the finest ingredients and a dash of sweet magic, they're made for us by the brilliant bakers at Florida's We Take the Cake. Showcasing the official crests of the four houses at HOGWARTS™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the enchanting little cakes are topped with printed sugar-paper artwork affixed to sweet fondant disks. Our mixed assortment includes chocolate cupcakes with chocolate cream cheese frosting and vanilla cupcakes frosted with velvety vanilla buttercream. Each cupcake is 1 1/2" diam., 1" high). Shipped frozen. Made in USA. HARRY POTTER™ characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s17).
