Williams Sonoma

Harry Potter Cinnamon Balls

$16.95

Buy Now Review It

At Williams Sonoma

At Honeydukes sweetshop in the wizarding town of Hogsmeade, jars of sweet, spicy cinnamon balls line the shelves. These popular treats are prepared according to English tradition, with pure cane sugar and cinnamon flavor for a touch of refreshing heat. They arrive in a decorative glass jar topped with a cork top for easy access and enduring freshness. 10 oz. Made in USA. HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s17).