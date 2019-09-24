Williams Sonoma

Harry Potter Bertie Bott Beans

Choosing a flavor is half the fun with Bertie Botts' Every Flavor Beans. Will your pick be lemon or rotten egg? Cinnamon or earthworm? Luckily, more than half the jelly beans are scrumptious flavors like candy floss, cherry and marshmallow. All are made with real fruit juices and purees for remarkably authentic flavor. Includes 40% Bertie Bott's mystery flavors (such as booger, dirt, earthworm, earwax, grass, rotten egg, soap and vomit) and 60% conventional flavors (such as Tutti-Frutti, blueberry, green apple and cherry). 8.5 oz. Made in USA. HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s17).