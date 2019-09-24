Harmless Harvest

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water, 8.75 Fl Oz

$2.94

Each bottle of Harmless Coconut water starts with our uniquely fragrant, organic coconuts grown in Thailand. Our proprietary extraction and filtration processes allow us to preserve the flavor of our precious product for you to enjoy. We never thermally pasteurize or add anything artificial to our product, which means you may get a pink bottle. We embrace the natural color change because pink or clear, they’re both delicious! As a Fair for Life certified company, we are committed to an ecosystem based business model which allows us to share the welfare we create throughout the chain of custody. This allows us to provide fair wages to our employees and promote social, agricultural, and environmental progress throughout the lifespan of our products.