Hotel Chocolat

Hard-boiled Easter Egg – Ginger

£15.00

For the tenacious, the persistent, the sticklers, an uncompromising Easter egg crafted for hard-boiled ginger devotees. Satisfyingly smooth 70% dark chocolate infused with Indian ginger oil, chosen for its fiery flavour. Crafted in-house by our chocolate sculptress and inspired by a trip to the Tate Modern. Gallery-worthy presented in a recyclable acetate box to showcase this edible work of art. Beautifully multi-faceted. MORE DETAILS Weight 220.00 g / 7.80 oz. Dimensions L 13.50 x W 9.30 x H 22.20 cm Country of origin United Kingdom Storage instructions Store in a cool dry place away from strong odours.