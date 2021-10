Williams Sonoma

Happy Holidays Assorted Chocolate Box

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

At Williams Sonoma

From smooth and silky creams to crunchy nut clusters and chewy caramels, this box of assorted chocolates is sure to please everyone. Made by Colorado's Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, the candies are hand blended in copper kettles, hand cut and drenched in premium Guittard white, milk or dark chocolate. They arrive neatly arranged in a festive box, ready for gift-giving or sharing.