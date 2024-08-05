Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Kipling
Hanifa 15″ Laptop Tote
$119.00
$79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Kipling
Need a few alternatives?
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ypb Iconic Tote Bag
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Kipling
Hanifa 15" Laptop Tote
BUY
$79.99
$119.00
Kipling
Clare V.
L'été Tote
BUY
$165.00
Clare V
Clare V.
L'été Tote
BUY
£175.00
Clare V
More from Kipling
Kipling
Kipling Hanifa
BUY
£52.80
Kipling
Kipling
Barbie Tally Phone Bag With Adjustable Straps
BUY
£49.00
Kipling
Kipling
Gabbie S Crossbody Women's
BUY
£53.42
£83.00
Amazon
Kipling
Abanu Multi Convertible Crossbody Bag
BUY
$35.00
$69.99
Target
More from Totes
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ypb Iconic Tote Bag
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Kipling
Hanifa 15" Laptop Tote
BUY
$79.99
$119.00
Kipling
Clare V.
L'été Tote
BUY
$165.00
Clare V
Clare V.
L'été Tote
BUY
£175.00
Clare V
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted