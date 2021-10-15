United States
McCrea's
Handcrafted Caramel Advent Calendar
$38.00
At Uncommon Goods
Ever accidentally eaten your entire advent calendar in one sitting? This caramel version makes a compelling case to not wait another moment to indulge. Savor traditional flavors, like vanilla and cinnamon, and unexpected ones, like scotch and fresh ginger. No artificial flavors, no corn syrup—just top-notch ingredients: real New Hampshire maple syrup (in the tapped maple flavor) and dairy picked up daily from a farm in Massachusetts. The calendar features adorable animal illustrations by artist Cindy Hendrick, which makes this a sweet gift for hostesses, favorite coworkers, or...yourself. Handmade by Kate and Jason McCrea in small batches in copper kettles in Massachusetts.