McCrea's

Handcrafted Caramel Advent Calendar

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Ever accidentally eaten your entire advent calendar in one sitting? This caramel version makes a compelling case to not wait another moment to indulge. Savor traditional flavors, like vanilla and cinnamon, and unexpected ones, like scotch and fresh ginger. No artificial flavors, no corn syrup⁠—just top-notch ingredients: real New Hampshire maple syrup (in the tapped maple flavor) and dairy picked up daily from a farm in Massachusetts. The calendar features adorable animal illustrations by artist Cindy Hendrick, which makes this a sweet gift for hostesses, favorite coworkers, or...yourself. Handmade by Kate and Jason McCrea in small batches in copper kettles in Massachusetts.