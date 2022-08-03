Yellowbird Foods

The Oh-So Spicy Original Flavor - Fresh and bright, this Bird sings with a complex harmony of habanero peppers, garlic, carrots, and tangerine juice Ingredients You Can Pronounce - Organic Carrots, Onions, Habanero Peppers, Organic Distilled Vinegar, Garlic, Organic Cane Sugar, Tangerine Juice Concentrate, Salt, Lime Juice Concentrate Squeeze Bottle Technology - Makes it easy to add the perfect amount of fiery flavor to tacos, eggs, pizza, burgers, and life! Hot Ones Shoutout - “We’ve never had it on the show, but Yellowbird Habanero…chef’s kiss” -- Sean Evans, “Hot Ones” by First We Feast Health is Wealth - This hot condiment was created for those who give a damn about how they fuel their body! It’s Vegan, Non-GMO, and Gluten-Free with only 10 calories per serving and only 1g of sugar per serving Our original elixir and most popular: meet the bottle that started it all. Fresh and bright, this Bird sings with a complex harmony of habanero peppers, garlic, carrots, and tangerine.