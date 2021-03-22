Brondell

H630 H2o+ Cypress Countertop Water Filter System

$113.70

Buy Now Review It

POWERFUL FILTRATION: three-stage patented Nanotrap technology delivers high quality filtration usually found only in more complex under-counter systems CONVENIENT FAUCET ATTACHMENT: easily attaches to your faucet without compromising power of filtration, fits most faucets with provided adapters INSPIRED DESIGN: elegant and slim profile countertop design with ergonomic push-button control for dispensing water INDEPENDENT LAB TESTED and CERTIFIED: by WQA (Water Quality Association) for NSF/ANSI Standards 42, 53, and 372 EASY INSTALLATION: can be installed in under 10 minutes, filter replacement is quick and simple;Do not use with water that is unsafe or of unknown quality CONTINUOUS FILTERED WATER: water dispensed continuously at the push of a button without wastewater like complex RO systems The Cypress water filtration system utilizes three separate advanced water filters, dramatically reducing contaminants from your tap water for a healthier home and family. The H2O+ Cypress installs in under 10 minutes with the provided faucet diverter and fits 99% of home faucets. Alternatively, you can install the water connection under your sink with an available T-valve (sold separately). The 3-stage H2O+ Cypress H630 water filtration system*: Stage 1: COMPOSITE PLUS FILTER (HF-31):This two-step filter reduces particulate materials such as sand, rust, and fine particles from the water supply. This first filter also acts as a pre-filter protecting the 2 following filters. Recommended replacement every six months. Stage 2: NANOTRAP FILTER (HF-32): This specialized, patented, and innovative nanotechnology filter is made with 100% USA-sourced materials (including nano alumina & cellulose fibers with a pore size of 2 micron (2 µm)) that reduce turbidity as well as numerous particulates. Recommended replacement is every 12 months. Stage 3: CARBON BLOCK FILTER (HF-33): As the final stage in the filtration process, the carbon block filter further reduces particulates, bad tastes and odors, and water contaminants such as chlorine while improving the taste of the dispensed water. Recommended replacement is every six months. Brondell H2O+ water filtration systems are all tested and certified by the Water Quality Association (WQA). Beware of non-certified manufacturer’s filtration claims that have not been tested and approved by an authorized agency for water filtration products.