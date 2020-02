Columbia Crest

H3 Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$17.00 $11.99

This bold Cabernet opens with flavors of black cherries and blackberries with a touch of currants and vanilla, complemented by earth and mineral notes. Deep berry flavors lead to a soft tannin cocoa finish. Food Pairings: Pasta Bolognese, Braised Lamb Shank, Beef Pot Roast, Strongly Flavored Cheeses