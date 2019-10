Compartes

Guinness Beer Dark Chocolate Truffles Gift Box

Guinness Beer Dark Chocolate Truffles Gift Box. Compartes signature gourmet luxury dark chocolate and cream and drown it in Guinness Beer for a mouthwatering and boozy chocolatey sensation like no other! Chocolate and beer an alcohol infused chocolate truffle treat, handmade in LA.