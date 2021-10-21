Ceremonia

Guava Leave In Conditioner

$20.00 $16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Credo

Ceremonia Guava Leave in Conditioner is a deeply hydrating leave-in cream that works to nourish hair while offering protection to strands from daily stressors and heat. This leave-in conditioner offers antioxidants to hair, protecting from UV damage and free radicals, while ingredients including safflower extract and tamarind hydrate, adding moisture and shine. Additionally, avocado works to strengthen and repair hair, combating and reducing frizz, leaving you with super soft and strong hair.