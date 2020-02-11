Raven's Brew

Ground Variety Pack – Wicked Wolf, Three Peckered Billy Goat, & Deadman’s Reach

$40.99

CONTAINS (3) 12OZ GROUND FLAVORS: Wicked Wolf, Three Peckered Billy Goat and Deadman's Reach PACKAGED FOR FRESHNESS: At Raven's Brew, we take freshness seriously. Our coffee is packaged shortly after roasting, in air-tight bags to seal in our incredible aroma. Our packaging helps protect your coffee from the light and air, which are both major contributors to stale coffee. HIGH-QUALITY BEANS, PERFECTLY ROASTED: We choose rare, high-quality beans from some of the world’s best coffee plantations and delicately roast them to create super smooth layers of flavor. Our process creates a strong, rich and flavorful coffee—perfectly smooth with no unpleasant acidity. THE ART OF ROASTING: From the many varieties of roasting equipment available within the industry, we have selected air roasting as our method of choice. Air roasting draws in vast amounts of hot air from underneath the coffee. The hot air surrounds each bean evenly, reducing the risk of scorching the delicate green beans. This creates a noticeably cleaner, less bitter and more vibrant taste in the cup. SUSTAINABLE AND KIND TO THE ENVIRONMENT: We support small family growers through our coffee buying practices. Not just because they make the best coffee, but because it’s the right thing to do. ★★IMPRESS YOUR SENSES WITH A SAMPLE OF OUR FAVORITE ELIXIRS ★★ At Raven’s Brew Coffee we select only our planet’s sweetest, rarest coffees. These luscious mahogany and ebony pearls of bliss are roasted in unique air roasters which instantly whisk away all undesirable smoke and gases to produce superior flavor development. Our roasting alchemy produces superlatively clean, mild, rich palette sensations and a divine aroma. Raven’s Brew coffees feature heirloom varieties obtained through economically responsible conditions and grown with little or no use of agri-chemicals. We roast in small batches with every batch being a labor of love.