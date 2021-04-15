Kiehl's

Grapefruit Hand & Body Lotion With Aloe Vera & Oatmeal

$52.00

At Nordstrom

Details & Care What it is: A silky, lightweight cream for hands and body. What it does: It soaks in easily to leave skin soft and smooth. How to use: Apply to hands and body as needed. If using the refillable pouch, begin by unscrewing the pump off your empty bottle and place on a clean surface. Unscrew the refillable pouch cap and place the cap down on a clean surface. Pour the pouch straight into the bottle, being careful not to touch the product. Screw in the pump and you're good to go. The refill pouch and cap are recyclable. Paraben-free Through Kiehl's ongoing commitment to reducing environmental impact, your favorite formula is now available in refillable packaging—a new solution for refilling, reusing and reducing single-use plastic waste. Each refillable container contains the same amount of formula as four full-size bottles, helping to reduce plastic packaging by 80% Made in the USA Item #184481 Ingredients Aqua/Water, Glycerin, Olea Europaea Oil/Olive Fruit Oil, Propylene Glycol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Triethanolamine, Stearic Acid, Squalane, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Palmitic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Stearate, Carbomer, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil/Lavender Oil, Methylparaben, Dimethiconol, Linalool, Simmondsia Chinensis Butter/ Jojoba Butter, Xanthan Gum, Butylparaben, Sesamum Indicum Oil/Sesame Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil/Sweet Almond Oil, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil/Apricot Kernel Oil, Tocopherol, Hydrolyzed Lupine Protein, Persea Gratissima Oil/Avocado Oil, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Aloe Barbadensis/Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Avena Sativa Flour/Oat Kernel Flour, Triticum Vulgare Germ Oil/Wheat Germ Oil, Geraniol, Limonene. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging Free Shipping & returns See more Have Questions? or call 1.800.723.2889