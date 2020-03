KNITANDCROCHETWORLD

Granny Crochet Tote Bag

$59.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Crochet Bag, Granny Square Bag, Crochet Purse, Crochet tote Bag, Retro Style, Gift for Her, Christmas Gift, Birthday Gift, Vintage Style This wonderful crochet bag is the perfect accessory for your summer outfit. Summer is so close and sun is shining all around , its time for summer fashion :)