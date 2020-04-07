Natural Balance

Grain-free Turkey & Chickpea Formula Dry Cat Food

$31.49 $20.90

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

Give your cat a reason to purr with the Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Indoor Grain-Free Turkey & Chickpea Formula Dry Cat Food. Made especially for the cats who stay inside, this recipe contains just a few ingredients that will keep him thriving, including prebiotics to support healthy digestion—and make litter box duty just a little more pleasant. And since your indoor buddy gets less exercise than his outdoor relatives, the lean formula will help him maintain a healthy weight, with real turkey as the first ingredient. Because indoor or not, he’s a carnivore at heart.