The Pioneer Woman

Grain Free, Natural Jerky Dog Treats; Chicken & Apple Recipe Jerky Strips - 5 Oz. Pouch

$5.48

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Give your dog the simple, natural ingredients found in The Pioneer Woman Chicken & Apple Recipe Jerky Strips Natural Grain Free adult dog treats to deliver a hearty, wholesome taste dogs love. Inspired by the recipes Ree Drummond makes for her own family on their ranch in Oklahoma, these grain-free jerky style dog treats include real chicken as the #1 ingredient, and real apples give them a hint of natural sweetness. These mouthwatering dog treats contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, made with genuine, simple, natural ingredients. Plus, they're proudly produced right here in USA facilities, so you can count on their safety and high quality. Packaged in a pouch for easy storage, these natural grain-free treats are a sure hit on long walks and at the dog park. Give your dog a taste of The Pioneer Woman Chicken & Apple Recipe Jerky Strips Natural Grain Free adult dog treats today.