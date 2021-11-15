Uncommon Goods

Gourmet Peanut Butter Cups

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Measurements Set of 15 Peanut Butter Cups. Box: 9.8” L x 6.2” W x 1.25" H, 14 oz Ingredients Peanuts, Belgian dark chocolate 60%, Belgian milk chocolate, Belgian white chocolate, Nutella, jam (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, pectin), pretzel, oreo, butter (cream, natural flavor), powdered sugar, brown sugar, sea salt. Contains milk, peanuts, hazelnuts, wheat and soy. Notes Flavors Included: - Original - Dark Sea Salt - Oreo - Pretzel - PBJ - Hazelnut Item ID 53156 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!