The Hamper Emporium

Gourmet Nibbles Hamper

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Hamper Emporium

Take them on a journey of exquisite flavour. This hamper is generously packed with a selection of our favourite gourmet savoury nibbles chosen for their quality ingredients and delicious flavours. It's also completely gluten free. Presented in a luxury keepsake box, this beautiful gift is sure to impress.