Goli

Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

$19.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 55528228; Color Code: 000 Goli Nutrition believes that happiness and wellness go hand in hand, and has created an easy, nutritious and delicious way to incorporate wellness into their daily routine. Goli Gummies are gluten-free, gelatin-free, vegan, non-GMO and made with select organic ingredients, free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives. Blends Apple Cider Vinegar - 60 count - For gut health, immune support, energy - Flavored with apple and carrot - Key ingredients: apple cider vinegar, beetroot, pomegranate, B9, B12 - Take 2-4 gummies daily (can take up to 12) Ashwagandha - 60 count - For de-stressing - Flavored with mixed berries - Highly bioavailable - Key ingredients: KSM-66® ashwagandha root extract, vitamin D, pectin Content + Care - Apple Cider Vinegar ingredients: Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Beet Root, Organic Pomegranate, Vitamin B9, Vitamin B12, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Pectin, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Natural Flavor: Organic Carrot, Organic Apple, Organic Blackcurrent (For Color and Flavor) - Ashwagandha ingredients: KSM-66® Ashwagandha Root Extract, Vitamin D2 (Ergocalciferol), Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color), Organic Sunflower Lecithin - Made in the USA