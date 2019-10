Wondermade

Gold + Champagne Marshmallows

$24.00

At Mouth

Sparkling with 24-karat edible gold, these handmade bite-sized treats infused with the delicate taste of Champagne are, hands down, the most elegant marshmallows we’ve ever come across. Perfect for ringing in the New Year, or as a whimsical favor for a swanky cocktail party, baby shower, engagement or bachelorette party.