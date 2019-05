Artland

Gold Band Stemless Glasses - Set Of 4

$51.99

Eliminate worries about broken stems and spills with the Artland Gold Band Stemless Glasses - Set of 4. Handcrafted out of clear glass, the stemless glassware stays stable on the table and fits comfortably in your hand. Each of the four, 15-ounce glasses is trimmed with a 3-millimeter band of pure 24-karat gold for a touch of glamor. (ARTL540-1)