Partake

Gluten Free Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The icon. The classic. The Chocolate Chip cookie! One taste of these vegan, allergy-friendly, and non-GMO cookies prove why it's cookie time, all the time. Enjoy these knowing they are made with only 2.5 grams of sugar per cookie and better-for-you ingredients like organic, gluten-free flours, and non-GMO oils. Like all of our cookies, you won’t find top 8 allergens, emulsifiers or gums in our ingredients. Enjoy them solo, or pair with a glass of your favorite milk alternative.