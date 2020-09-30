Partake

Gluten Free Vegan Birthday Cake Cookies

$4.99

Surprise! It's a Birthday Cake cookie you can feel great about everyday. These gluten-free, vegan, allergy-friendly cookies are the gift that keeps on giving. Like all of our cookies, they are free from the top 8 allergens, GMOs, emulsifiers and gums. Full of vanilla flavor with colorful pops of sprinkles and only 2.5 grams of sugar per cookie, this sweet treat is worth celebrating.