Stroopies

Gluten-free Stroopwafels

Say it with us: "Stroopwafel!" Fun. Ed McManness and his family first discovered these famous cookies on vacations to Holland. Ed decided it was time to bring this scrumptious treat to the New World. And after they'd perfected the original recipe, they decided that their gluten-free friends shouldn't be left in the cold, stroop-less. We've been searching far and wide for a gluten-free stroop (really, this is how we spend our days). They might even be better than the original – gluten-free gateway cookies? tip of the tongue The best way to enjoy this Dutch treat is to perch it on top of a cup of coffee or tea, so the steam from the drink heats up the cookie and melts the caramel middle. (If you don't have a hot drink handy, you can also pop it in the microwave for about 10 seconds).