Global Chili & Stew Seasoning Kit

If you think of chili and stew as satisfying if unexciting staples, it's time to rev up your tastebuds and vrooom around the world with Julie Pedersen's globally inspired seasoning kit. The 15 tins contain all the spices, herbs, and blends you need to make five knockout dishes, including Irish Stout Beer Chili, Indian Cashew Chili, and African Peanut Stew (recipes included). An inspired gift for foodies and entertainers who love experimenting in the kitchen. Assembled in Canada. Looking for more globally-inspired dinners? Try our Global Pizza and Global Taco seasoning kits!