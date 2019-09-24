Search
Dylan's Candy Bar

Glitter Christmas Wreath

$40.00
At Dylan's Candy Bar
Kick off Christmas with our take on a traditional wreath. Show stopping, glittery, and totally stuffed with multicolored foiled chocolates. A perfect hostess gift or party favor to welcome guests to all your holiday festivities!
