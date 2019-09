Dom. Glinavos

Glinavos Paleokerisio 2018

$12.99

Meaning "old fashioned" (paleokerisio), this sparkling revives the well-known traditional semi-sparkling wine of the region. Local Debina, Vlahiko, and Bekari grapes go through skin contact before fermentation, resulting a light amber orange color. Off-dry charming sparkling with flavors of baked pear/apple, orange peels, and mountain spices.