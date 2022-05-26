The Body Shop

Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Body Shop

Say ‘see ya!’ to dry scalps and ‘hello!’ to hair that feels seriously swishable. Our bestselling Ginger Scalp Care Shampoo is now better than ever. Now vegan and made with 90% ingredients of natural origin, including ginger essential oil and birch bark and white willow bark extracts, our shampoo helps wash away loose flakes, leaves dry scalps feeling soothed and rebalanced. Made with Vegan Silk Protein, use this pleasantly gingery-scented stuff as part of our 3-step Ginger routine to help repair hair from the inside out and leave dry scalps feeling nourished, happier and healthier.* Our shampoo also comes in bottles made with 100% recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic collected off the streets of Bengaluru, India, so it does good for your do and your planet.** *Achieved when used as a full routine of shampoo, conditioner and serum. Visibly repairs hair. **Lid not made with recycled plastic. Read our guide to find your perfect haircare match. Scalp care shampoo Perfect for dry, flaky scalps Help wash away loose flakes Leave dry scalps feeling soothed Made with 90% ingredients of natural origin Certified by The Vegan Society