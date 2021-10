Whitley Neill

Gin Advent Calendar 24 Days With Pairing Book, 24 X 5 Cl

£82.95

Buy Now Review It

A perfect gift set for gin lovers this Christmas A variety of much-loved and reputable brands Comes with a cocktail handbook with instructions on how to make at least one cocktail for each gin variant A great opportunity to try different flavours before buying a larger bottle of your favourite branded gins