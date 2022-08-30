Hendrick's

Gin 700ml

$69.00

Product Details New Wave Gin The iconic medicine bottle shape of the Hendrick's Gin lets you know that you're in for a quality Gin experience. The 11 botanicals that Hendrick's Gin is created from are sourced from exotic flowers, fruits and seeds all over the world, making it crisp, zesty and entirely exquisite. It is then the unexpected infusion of cucumber & rose petals that results in a most iconic Gin. TASTING NOTES: Floral aroma of violet and rose and subtle hint of spice. SERVING SUGGESTION: Mix Hendrick's Gin with Indian tonic water for the classic G&T or use it in your next martini. Awards Won Silver Medal - San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2020. GOLD - San Francisco World Spirit Competition 2017