Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Benefit Cosmetics

Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

$24.00
At Benefit Cosmetics
Gimme brow+  tinted eyebrow gel contains tiny microfibers that adhere to skin & hairs, creating natural-looking fullness and definition. The custom tiny, tapered brush provides easy, mess-proof application. Poof...fuller-looking brows magically appear!
Featured in 1 story
Here Are All The Best Beauty Sales This Week
by Karina Hoshikawa