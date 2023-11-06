Winc

At Winc

Hendrick's is an unusual gin created from eleven fine botanicals. The curious, yet marvelous, infusions of rose & cucumber imbue our spirit with its uniquely balanced flavor resulting in an unimpeachably smooth and distinct gin. The Hendrick’s Rickey is a beloved, refreshing and easy-to-make cocktail. However, Ms. Lesley Gracie, chooses to drink it with club soda, elderflower liqueur and garnished with 3 thinly sliced cucumber rounds. Hand-crafted on the Southwest coast of Scotland in the decidedly un-ginnish town of Girvan, tiny batches of only 500 lovely litres are produced at a time, which gives Ms. Lesley Gracie, our Master Distiller and the inventor of Hendrick’s Gin, greater control of her careful artistry. Hendrick’s Gin is created via an absurdly inefficient, yet quite glorious process. In essence, to make one gin, we first create two. One on an old-fashioned pot still, yielding a rich and intricate spirit. The other on along-necked Carter Head, producing a delicate, more refined spirit. Each still is infused with an unusual symphony of 11 botanicals. The gins from the two stills are then married together and graced with refreshing infusions of Rose and Cucumber. This odd method of making gin enables Hendrick’s to taste light, yet intriguingly complex. The result is a wondrously refreshing gin with a delightfully floral aroma, elevating any cocktail and all occasions. Escape the conventional, and embrace the delectable. Please enjoy the unusual responsibly.