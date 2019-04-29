Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Urban Outfitters
Gia Patterned One-shoulder Cropped Cami
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
One-shoulder cami from Urban Outfitters made from a patterned knit that hugs the body down to the cropped hem. Topped with a skinny shoulder strap + striped detailing at the asymmetrical neckline for a modern finish.
Featured in 1 story
15 Summer Ready One Shoulder Tops
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eliza Faulkner
Molly Top
$159.00
from
Eliza Faulkner
BUY
DETAILS
Modekungen
Tank Top
$57.00
from
Modekungen
BUY
DETAILS
Alice & You
Mint Leopard Cami Vest
$25.00
from
Dorothy Perkins
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Leaf Print Cutaway Crop Top
$48.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted