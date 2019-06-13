Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Gia Couture
'gia' Double Banded Halo Headpiece
$230.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Hand-wired, gold-plated bands studded with sparkling crystals add ethereal radiance to your special look at the front of a delicate halo headpiece.
Featured in 1 story
These Are The Best Wedding Hair Accessories
by
aimee simeon
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Accessorize
Large Simple Alice Hair Band
£3.50
from
Accessorize
BUY
DETAILS
Fivestory New York
Marigold Satin Headband
$48.00
from
Fivestory
BUY
DETAILS
Caravan
Faux Pearl Spring Headband
$7.00
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Simone Rocha
Pvc Headband
£350.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Gia Couture
DETAILS
Gia Couture
Leopard Print Sock Boots
$317.92
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
DETAILS
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted