The Republic of Tea's Get Maternal No. 10 Tea for Pregnancy is the perfect blend for expectant and new mothers. This naturally caffeine-free, rooibos tea is made with raspberry leaves, stinging nettle, ginger root, alfalfa leaf and parsley which are known to tone uterine muscles, stave off nausea, help with water retention and provide nutrients for growing strong bones.With a natural mango and black limon flavor, Get Maternal is a delicious blend that provides delicious brew for pregnant women and new moms. It's time to treat yourself some pampering and relaxation. To make this gourmet herb tea, simply heat filtered water to a boil, pour over tea, and then steep for 5-7 minutes.