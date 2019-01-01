Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Racil

Geiko Polka-dot Silk-satin Midi Dress

$670.00
At Net-A-Porter
This bright-blue 'Geiko' midi dress is cut in a slip silhouette and printed with white polka-dots.
Featured in 1 story
5 Fashion Week Trends You Can Buy Right Now
by Ray Lowe