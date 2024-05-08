Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Gatsby Oversized Woven Jumpsuit
$270.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
Need a few alternatives?
CeCe
Floral Sleeveless Smocked Waist Jumpsuit
BUY
$30.00
$129.00
Rent The Runway
Everlane
The Dream Sleeveless Jumpsuit
BUY
£123.00
Everlane
Pistola
Nikkie Jumpsuit
BUY
$149.00
$228.00
Revolve
Lovers and Friends
Siobhan Sequin Jumpsuit
BUY
$132.00
$298.00
Revolve
More from The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Gabrielle Knit Midi Skirt
BUY
$270.00
Moda Operandi
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Gatsby Oversized Woven Jumpsuit
BUY
$270.00
Moda Operandi
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Pleated Suit Shorts
BUY
$120.00
Moda Operandi
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Bea Oversized Woven Blazer
BUY
$345.00
Moda Operandi
More from Pants
The Frankie Shop x Moda Operandi
Gatsby Oversized Woven Jumpsuit
BUY
$270.00
Moda Operandi
CeCe
Floral Sleeveless Smocked Waist Jumpsuit
BUY
$30.00
$129.00
Rent The Runway
Aligne
Nolen Elasticated Trousers
BUY
$135.00
Aligne
Victoria Beckham x Mango
Pleat Straight Trousers
BUY
$190.00
Mango
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted