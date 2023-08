Angelica Blick x NA-KD

Gathered Detail Oversized Cropped Shirt

$44.95 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

At NA-KD

Gathered Detail Oversized Cropped Shirt This shirt features a classic collar, a gathered seam, long sleeves with a slit at the cuffs, a side zipper closure and cropped length. This shirt comes in white. Composition: 63% Viscose, 37% Polyester. Care instructions: Wash with similar colours Line dry Article number : 1692-000049-0001