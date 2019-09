Viña Borgia

Garnacha

$28.94

Full and ripe, even a bit overripe, this rich and exuberant wine offers lots of black fruits and some raisin notes with raspberries and mulberries competing with those raisins. The finish shows some fresh mint and firm tannins, adding to the sense of play. Drink soon or in the next several years.