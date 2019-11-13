Gardein

Gardein Holiday Roast

This delicious roast weighs in at 2.5 lbs. and comes prepared with cranberry wild rice stuffing as well as a generous portion of homestyle gravy, giving you the perfect holiday centerpiece for a family meal. It serves 8 (or, will take care of 4 very hungry people!) and is made in the tradition of all other Gardein products, with a taste and texture so very similar to real turkey that it could fool many diehard meat eaters. If you’re a fan of Gardein products and have been looking for something different for this year’s holiday meals, look no further, as this Holiday Roast has everything you need to prepare a vegan feast in 60 minutes (there’s even a rapid-cook microwave option that can have it ready in as little as 15 minutes for those who are in a hurry!) Each 40 oz. (2.5 lb.) package with roast and gravy is $19.99. Ingredients: Meatless Roast: Water, non-GMO soy protein isolate, vital wheat gluten, yeast extract, non-GMO expeller pressed canola oil, methylcellulose, organic ancient grain flour (kamut khorasan wheat, amaranth, millet, quinoa), potato starch, maltodextrin, dehydrated garlic, natural flavors (from plant sources), salt, organic cane sugar, white distilled vinegar, color added, sea salt, onion powder, garlic powder, spice extractives, pea protein, carrot fiber, sugar beet fiber, turmeric extractives, paprika extractives. Gravy: water, non-GMO expeller pressed canola oil, yeast extract, corn starch, soy sauce (water, wheat, soybeans, salt, alcohol, white distilled vinegar), vital wheat gluten, natural flavors (from plant sources), organic red miso (organic soybeans, organic rice koji, sea salt, water, koji spores), non-GMO soy protein isolate, spices, soy lecithin, garlic powder, maltodextrin, onion powder, turmeric extract. Stuffing: onions, water, enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), celery, brown rice, dried cranberries, sugar, yeast extract, wild rice, wheat gluten, non-GMO expeller pressed canola oil, salt, ascorbic acid (as a dough co