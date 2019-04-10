Royal Lochnagar

Game Of Thrones House Baratheon 12 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Royal lineage drives the iconic pairing between House Baratheon and Royal Lochnagar. Similar to Robert Baratheon ruling the Seven Kingdoms upon the Iron Throne, Royal Lochnagar was deemed a whisky worthy of a royal family as it was granted a Royal Warrant after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert visited the distillery in 1848. Balanced with delicate fruits and spices, this taste of royalty is best enjoyed neat. Light notes of oak and sweet liquorice that develops into a rich, creamy vanilla coffee and finishes with a mild nutmeg custard note. These iconic whiskies serve as must-have collectibles for Game of Thrones and whisky adorers. Please drink responsibly.