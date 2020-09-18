Small Packages

Fun In Quarantine Box

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Small Packages

Quarantine Fun Box: $100 Regular price $100.00 Includes: Brake Ink Letterpress Card We'll handwrite your message. Bakeology Chocolate Chip Cookies They're gluten-free and tiny, so no one will judge if you eat the whole bag. Free Period Coloring Book + Colored Pencils Zen out with the activity you've been perfecting since age 5. Ecosystem Exercise Band Moving the body calms the mind. Anyone up for a stretch? Steel Petal Press Notecard Set Missing your people? Send them a handwritten note to reconnect. Feeling Smitten Eucalyptus Shower Fizz You can't go to the spa, but this takes you one step closer. Wander Beauty Eye Masks Look refreshed on every Zoom call. Well-Kept Towelettes Keep germs away with wipes that give back to social causes. Morris Kitchen Cocktail Mix Indulge a bit: just add alcohol, or serve with sparkling water!