At Queen City Hemp

Description Queen City Hemp Full Spectrum Cannabinoids – 250MG – a dietary supplement for your health and wellness routine. For optimal results, use daily to help promote homeostasis in the body. Each serving contains approximately 4mg of cannabinoids. Grown and extracted in the USA Manufactured in Ohio Size: Full spectrum extract with naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids Non-Psychoactive Flavor: Peppermint Bottle: 1 oz Ingredient List: Fractionated Coconut Oil, Hemp Extract, Natural Flavor QC Infusion gives back. We donate to organizations that further research on anxiety, depression, ADHD, ALS, Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, chronic pain, cancer, PTSD, HIV/AIDS, Multiple Sclerosis, Nausea and Insomnia. If you are an organization doing research, we want to help. Please contact us below.