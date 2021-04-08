Frog Hollow

Fruit Of The Month Club

$200.00

Peaches and plums and pears, oh my! ’Round these parts (a.k.a. the Food52 office), folks get stoked for the arrival of summer solely because it means Frog Hollow Farm’s incredibly delicious organic peaches, plums, and nectarines are once again within our grasp. And with the farm’s fruit of the month club, we (and you!) can look forward to delicious, peak-of-the-season California fruit all year long. Your subscription includes three deliveries over a three month period. Each delivery contains three pounds of the season’s tastiest fruit—a surprise assortment of two to three types, carefully chosen depending on what’s freshest at the time. The deliveries will be about every 4–6 weeks, based on when the fruit is at its ripest and best. Look forward to peaches, or plums in the summer; fall and winter may bring pears, apples, or pomegranates, among others. Your first fruit box will be shipped out immediately, so prepare those pie crusts!