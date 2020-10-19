Whole Foods Market

Frozen Egg Bites, Uncured Ham & Gruyere Cheese, 4.2 Ounce

$2.99

Buy Now Review It

Brought to you by Whole Foods Market. When it comes to innovative flavors and products sourced from artisans and producers around the world, the Whole Foods Market brand has you covered. Amazing products, exceptional ingredients, no compromises. Cage-free eggs, savory ham, creamy Gruyere and garlic come together in these sous vide egg bites, seasoned with a dash of ground white pepper. With 17 grams of protein per serving, they're not only petite and delicious, but hearty, too. Pork Fed a Vegetarian Diet and Raised with No Added Hormones and No Antibiotics Ever. Made with GAP Certified Ham. No Nitrates or Nitrities Added. GAP Animal Welfare Certified.