Fringed Crystal-embellished Headpiece
$675.00
At Farfetch
The Details New Season AREA fringed crystal-embellished headpiece Forget tiaras. All hail this headpiece from Area, embellished with crystals and featuring long fringed details. For fashion royalty only. Highlights silver-tone crystal embellishment fringe detailing comb fastening at the front and rear Imported Composition Brass 100%, Crystal 100% Designer Style ID: RE21A09